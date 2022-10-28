BASF launches innovation center for applied surface treatment solutions in China

BERLIN, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- BASF's Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand, has opened an innovation and technology center for applied surface treatment technology in Shanghai, China, the German chemical giant said on Thursday in a release.

It's BASF's first regional center of its kind in the Asia Pacific region, said the company.

The new 2,600 square meter center would focus on "developing advanced surface treatment solutions and product innovations for a wide range of industries and market segments in Asia, for Asia," the company said.

"Asia is an important growth market and we want to be close to our customers with our products," a BASF spokesperson told Xinhua. Through the newly established center, "we are serving the growing demand for customized innovations and solutions related to surface technologies in the Asia-Pacific region."

The new laboratories offer a "comprehensive range" of tests and services, including application, salt spray and climate testing, as well as analytical testing, according to the German chemical giant.

In addition, various applied surface technologies and applications were also being further developed for a range of market segments, including automotive, coil, general industry, cold forming, aerospace, aluminum finishing and glass.

The opening of the center was an "important pillar of our growth strategy and strengthens our technical and innovation capabilities in the Asia Pacific," said Christophe Cazabeau, Senior Vice President, Surface Treatment, Coatings Division, BASF.

Sales of BASF in the first nine months of the year increased by 16 percent year-on-year to 68 billion euros (68.2 billion U.S. dollars). Sales in the Asia-Pacific region in this period were up 9.5 percent to 16.4 billion euros. (1 euro = 1 U.S. dollar)

