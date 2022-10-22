From manufacturing to innovating, how China became a leader

(People's Daily App) 14:06, October 22, 2022

China's manufacturing industry has ranked first in the world for 11 consecutive years since 2010. This video explains why the country is a frontrunner across the industries of industrial robots, new energy vehicles, high-speed trains, space science, and medical equipment.

Being a leading manufacturer was never the ultimate goal of China. China has been channeling intellectual resources with the goal of transitioning into a sustainable innovation-driven economy.

(Data sources: China's National Bureau of Statistics, The World Robotics 2021 Industrial Robots, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China's National Development and Reform Commission, Xinhua, People's Daily, China National Space Administration, 81.cn, China's General Administration of Customs; produced by Chen Lidan, Zhan Huilan, Wang Zi and Li Bowen)

