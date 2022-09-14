China set to launch mass entrepreneurship, innovation week

Xinhua) 09:59, September 14, 2022

HEFEI, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China will hold a national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Sept. 15 to 21, according to the city government of Hefei in east China's Anhui Province, the main venue of this year's event.

Themed "Innovation drives vitality, entrepreneurship creates employment," the annual event will see nearly 1,000 activities kick off across the country, both online and offline, to display achievements in mass entrepreneurship and innovation.

Over 160 typical projects selected from around the nation will be showcased in Hefei, in a bid to provide a display platform for entrepreneurs and create a favorable business environment for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Summits related to high-quality entrepreneurship, innovation and investment will also be held in Hefei, alongside livestreaming events.

Hefei has been optimizing its business environment for entrepreneurship and innovation in recent years. The city is also home to 4,578 national-level high-tech enterprises.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)