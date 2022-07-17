China greenlights four sci-tech innovation IPOs
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies on the science and technology innovation board.
Union Semiconductor (Hefei) Co., Ltd., Zbit Semiconductor, Inc., Dioo Microcircuits Co., Ltd. Jiangsu, and Shenzhen Newway Photomask Making Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The companies should strictly follow the prospectus as well as the issuance and underwriting plan while issuing stocks, the regulator said.
The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased its listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.
