China launches S&T activities to inspire innovation

Xinhua) 09:28, August 21, 2022

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends an event to launch the national science and technology (S&T) week activities in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday launched its national science and technology (S&T) week activities to inspire innovation throughout the society.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event in Beijing.

This year's activities in Beijing, running from Aug. 20 to 27, feature an exhibition of latest scientific and technological achievements applied in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the fight against COVID-19, among others.

A variety of S&T-themed public activities will take place across the country.

Initiated in 2001, the national S&T week activities have become increasingly influential and popular to increase people's scientific knowledge and awareness.

