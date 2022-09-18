China holds national mass entrepreneurship, innovation week

Xinhua) 09:23, September 18, 2022

People visit the main venue of 2022 national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2022. China holds a national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Sept. 15 to 21. Themed "Innovation drives vitality, entrepreneurship creates employment," the annual event, whose main venue is set in Hefei this year, is expected to see the launch of nearly 1,000 activities across the country, both online and offline. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

People visit the main venue of 2022 national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2022. China holds a national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Sept. 15 to 21. Themed "Innovation drives vitality, entrepreneurship creates employment," the annual event, whose main venue is set in Hefei this year, is expected to see the launch of nearly 1,000 activities across the country, both online and offline. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

People experience holographic imaging technology at the main venue of 2022 national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2022. China holds a national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Sept. 15 to 21. Themed "Innovation drives vitality, entrepreneurship creates employment," the annual event, whose main venue is set in Hefei this year, is expected to see the launch of nearly 1,000 activities across the country, both online and offline. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

People learn about utilization of hydrogen energy at the main venue of 2022 national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2022. China holds a national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Sept. 15 to 21. Themed "Innovation drives vitality, entrepreneurship creates employment," the annual event, whose main venue is set in Hefei this year, is expected to see the launch of nearly 1,000 activities across the country, both online and offline. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Children look at an intelligent mechanical arm at the main venue of 2022 national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2022. China holds a national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Sept. 15 to 21. Themed "Innovation drives vitality, entrepreneurship creates employment," the annual event, whose main venue is set in Hefei this year, is expected to see the launch of nearly 1,000 activities across the country, both online and offline. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a quantum processor displayed at the main venue of 2022 national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. China holds a national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Sept. 15 to 21. Themed "Innovation drives vitality, entrepreneurship creates employment," the annual event, whose main venue is set in Hefei this year, is expected to see the launch of nearly 1,000 activities across the country, both online and offline. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)