China's amazing innovations: The high-rise building machine

(People's Daily App) 15:41, November 04, 2022

China is a leader in construction technologies for building skyscrapers. Did you know that 70 percent of skyscrapers around the world over 300 meters tall were built by Chinese companies? How can China complete the construction of these skyscrapers quickly and with high quality? Let's join Yegor Shyshov to meet China's high-rise building machine, which helps workers construct super-tall towers at a staggering speed.

