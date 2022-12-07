Home>>
Song and dance shows light up 21st Convention of Teochew International Federation
(People's Daily Online) 17:47, December 07, 2022
A show featuring intangible cultural heritage in Hainan was held during the 21st Convention of Teochew International Federation on Dec. 4, 2022 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.
Folk song and dance performances, as well as an exhibition of exquisite traditional weaving techniques in Hainan, offered visitors a glimpse into the culture of Li and Miao ethnic groups of Hainan.
