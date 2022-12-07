Song and dance shows light up 21st Convention of Teochew International Federation

People's Daily Online) 17:47, December 07, 2022

Liu Xianglan (left), an inheritor of the weaving, dyeing and embroidery techniques of the Li ethnic group, demonstrates a cotton weaving technique during the 21st Convention of Teochew International Federation on Dec. 4, 2022 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

A show featuring intangible cultural heritage in Hainan was held during the 21st Convention of Teochew International Federation on Dec. 4, 2022 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Folk song and dance performances, as well as an exhibition of exquisite traditional weaving techniques in Hainan, offered visitors a glimpse into the culture of Li and Miao ethnic groups of Hainan.

