International marine expo to take place in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 15:38, November 23, 2022

HAIKOU, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 China (Hainan) International Marine Industry Exposition will take place in the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, from Thursday to Sunday, local authorities said on Monday.

Covering 25,000 square meters, the exposition has attracted 95 exhibitors from other provinces, including Shandong, Jiangsu, and Guangdong.

Several new products and technologies, such as leisure yachts, international advanced aquaculture vessels, and smart fisheries, will be on show at the expo, said Chen Hongliang, vice chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Hainan Sub-Council.

Highlighting marine protection, the expo will display scientifically bred corals and surrounding ornamental marine creatures, and popularize coral conservation, breeding, and comprehensive utilization, said Chen.

Eight exhibition areas will be set up, including aquatic products processing, marine pastures, and deep-sea aquaculture equipment. Summit forums on mangrove ecological restoration, marine economy development, marine intellectual property rights, and other topics will also take place.

