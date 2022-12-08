Spoon-billed sandpipers seen in Danzhou, S China's Hainan
A spoon-billed sandpiper is seen in a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Spoon-billed sandpipers are under first-class national protection in China. Due to the strengthening protection of wetlands and birds in recent years, this year is the fourth consecutive year for Danzhou to welcome spoon-billed sandpipers in winter.
A spoon-billed sandpiper is seen in a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
People observe birds at a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A spoon-billed sandpiper is seen in a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A spoon-billed sandpiper forages at a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A spoon-billed sandpiper forages at a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
