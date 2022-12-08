Spoon-billed sandpipers seen in Danzhou, S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:49, December 08, 2022

A spoon-billed sandpiper is seen in a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Spoon-billed sandpipers are under first-class national protection in China. Due to the strengthening protection of wetlands and birds in recent years, this year is the fourth consecutive year for Danzhou to welcome spoon-billed sandpipers in winter.

A spoon-billed sandpiper is seen in a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People observe birds at a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A spoon-billed sandpiper is seen in a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A spoon-billed sandpiper forages at a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A spoon-billed sandpiper forages at a wetland of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)