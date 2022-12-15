28 companies, individuals awarded for contributions to China-Italy trade

Xinhua) December 15, 2022

ROME, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-eight companies and individuals were honored at the 17th edition of the China Awards, presented by the Italy China Council Foundation and Class Editori Wednesday in Milan.

The foundation said that the winners, coming from fashion, sports, industry and gastronomy sectors, have "seized the opportunities offered by trade between Italy and China."

The honor will "push us to work with even more motivation in order to achieve even better results in the near future," said Wang Hong, board director for MCM Machining Centers Manufacturing, a leading machining and automation company and one of the winners.

Alberto Galassi, chief executive of high-end boat maker Ferretti Group, won the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR)Special Award. He said the award was a recognition of the company's performances after a difficult period marked by the coronavirus pandemic and the global economic slowdown.

"In these two not-easy years globally, we have managed to increase our economic data in an extraordinary way, thanks to enlightened planning and a long-term vision that we consider fundamental in our sector," Galassi told Xinhua.

Paolo Panerai, chief executive of Class Editori, said the tradition of honoring companies and individuals from both countries was key to fostering stronger bilateral ties and promoting development.

