We Are China

In pics: Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Egypt

Xinhua) 10:08, December 23, 2022

Tourists visit the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People ride camels at sunset at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Tourists ride camels at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Tourists ride horses at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)