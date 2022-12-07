We Are China

Food Africa exhibition held in Cairo, Egypt

Xinhua) 09:12, December 07, 2022

People visit the Food Africa exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Egypt's capital Cairo hosted on Monday an international exhibition for the agro-food industry in Africa with over 700 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

A pastry chef makes food during the Food Africa exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

