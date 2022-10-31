Scenery of Fayoum, Egypt
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2022 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2022 shows the view of Lake Qarun in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Tourists visit a desert in Fayoum, Egypt on Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2022 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2022 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2022 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2022 shows the view of Lake Qarun in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2022 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2022 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2022 shows the sunset scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
