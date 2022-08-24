We Are China

In pics: camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt

Xinhua) 09:44, August 24, 2022

Camels compete with robot jockeys on their backs during a camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A camel competes with a robot jockey on its back during a camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Camels compete with robot jockeys on their backs during a camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A camel trainer waits with camels before competing during a camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Participants compete during a camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A participant poses for photos with his camel before a camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A participant gets prepared before a camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Participants compete during a camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Camels compete with robot jockeys on their backs during a camel race in El Alamein City, Egypt, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

