'Meet Ancient Egypt: the Golden Mummies' exhibition opens in Chengdu
Visitors view a golden mummy during the "Meet Ancient Egypt: the Golden Mummies" exhibition at the Meet You Museum Chengdu branch, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
The exhibition displays 114 pieces (groups) rare Egyptian relics from Spain's Barcelona Museum, including one golden mummy and other cultural relics of Egypt.
Cultural relics of Egypt are on show during the "Meet Ancient Egypt: the Golden Mummies" exhibition at the Meet You Museum Chengdu branch, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Mummy masks are displayed during the "Meet Ancient Egypt: the Golden Mummies" exhibition at the Meet You Museum Chengdu branch, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Visitors view a golden mummy during the "Meet Ancient Egypt: the Golden Mummies" exhibition at the Meet You Museum Chengdu branch, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A painted wooden coffin is on display during the "Meet Ancient Egypt: the Golden Mummies" exhibition at the Meet You Museum Chengdu branch, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
