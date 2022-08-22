Feature: Chinese-constructed CBD project in Egyptian capital boosts local development

Xinhua) 16:44, August 22, 2022

CAIRO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The construction of the Central Business District (CBD) in Egypt's new administrative capital, which is being implemented by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), has injected new vitality into the country's economic and social development.

Located in the heart of the desert some 50 km east of capital Cairo, the CBD project covers an area of about 505,000 square meters, with 20 commercial and residential skyscrapers as well as supporting municipal infrastructure, among which is the 385-meter high iconic tower, the tallest building in Africa.

The CBD is not only an important project of Egypt's national rejuvenation plan, but also a flagship project under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Chang Weicai, general manager of CSCEC Egypt, said the main structures of all 20 buildings, which covers a total area of 1.92 million square meters, have now been completed.

The whole project will be completed by the end of next year and the buildings will be handed over gradually to the Egyptian side from early next year, he told Xinhua.

During the construction of the project, CSCEC Egypt has employed a large number of Egyptian workers and used a large amount of local products, bringing about 30,000 direct and indirect jobs and promoting the development of the local construction industry, he said.

The project has also trained many local skilled workers and engineers, who will contribute to their country's development.

Waleed Ramadan, an Egyptian engineer working with CSCEC in the construction of the iconic tower, is one of those who gained expertise during the mega project.

"Building such a giant project is a new experience in Egypt ... China is transferring this experience to Egypt," Ramadan told Xinhua at the construction site.

Amr Khattab, spokesperson of the Egyptian Ministry of Housing, said the cooperation with CSCEC during the construction of the CBD is "a very successful experience."

"The CSCEC Egypt has contributed to localizing the advanced construction technology in Egypt," Khattab told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He added that the CBD project has built a bridge of friendship between Egyptian and Chinese engineers, translators, technicians and builders.

"The construction work in the CBD has injected new vitality into Egypt's economic and social development," Khattab said, noting that the work has been carried out uninterrupted in face of great challenges such as the spread of COVID-19.

Khattab praised the "highly advanced and very good Chinese technology in the construction field," saying that the Egyptian companies have benefited a lot.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)