People visit livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Egypt

Xinhua) 11:02, July 02, 2022

People trade at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Giza, Egypt, on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A boy feeds cows at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Giza, Egypt, on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Sheep and goat are seen at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Giza, Egypt, on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People trade at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Giza, Egypt, on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)