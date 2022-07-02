Home>>
People visit livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Egypt
(Xinhua) 11:02, July 02, 2022
People trade at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Giza, Egypt, on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
A boy feeds cows at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Giza, Egypt, on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Sheep and goat are seen at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Giza, Egypt, on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
People trade at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Giza, Egypt, on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
