Egypt awards entrepreneurs, business startups

Xinhua) 08:37, June 13, 2022

People attend an awards ceremony of Egypt's Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) in Cairo, Egypt, on June 11, 2022. The competition for Egypt's Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), aiming to spotlight some of the country's brightest minds, concluded on Saturday night with the announcement of the winners of the second edition. The event, which kicked off on March 26, focused on risk-takers, change-makers and innovators, as well as the most promising founders that create a positive influence in society, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The competition for Egypt's Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), aiming to spotlight some of the country's brightest minds, concluded on Saturday night with the announcement of the winners of the second edition.

The event, which kicked off on March 26, focused on risk-takers, change-makers and innovators, as well as the most promising founders that create a positive influence in society, according to the organizer.

Amr Mansi, founder of the EEA, told Xinhua during an awards ceremony held on Saturday night near the Great Pyramids that the main objective of the event is to celebrate those who are shaping today's economy and inspiring future generations to come.

"These are the ambitious people who drive creativity and excel in everything they do. They are role models to others and therefore deserve recognition," he said, adding the platform has also got a lot of respect from the ecosystem.

The event has witnessed the submission of hundreds of entrepreneurs in more than 17 categories, and 91 candidates were nominated for the final ceremony.

"We were nominated for the best fashion category and it is a pleasure for us to join the competition," Amr Kawashti from In Your Shoe, a fashion brand, told Xinhua.

"Such events are badly needed because they are giving exposure to people who are trying to make a change and this is what EEA is really doing," Kawashti said.

Hatem Essawi, a cofounder of Studio Five company for architecture and interior design, said his company was among the EEA's top three finalists.

"It was a long process to be part of this event, which is an acknowledgment of our hard work and appreciation of our uniqueness," he added.

