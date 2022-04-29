Luxor, ancient Egyptian city, becomes tourist destination
Tourists visit the Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor, Egypt, April 27, 2022.
Luxor, a capital of ancient Upper Egypt known as Thebes, is now a tourist destination famous for the historic temple buildings and other relics. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Tourists visit the Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, Egypt, April 26, 2022.
Tourists visit the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt, April 26, 2022.
Tourists visit huge columns at the Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor, Egypt, April 27, 2022.
Tourists visit the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt, April 26, 2022.
Tourists visit the Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, Egypt, April 26, 2022.
Photo shows huge columns at the Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor, Egypt, April 27, 2022.
Tourists visit the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt, April 26, 2022.
Photos
