Chinese companies in Egypt donate to those in need in Ramadan

Photo shows boxes of food donated by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Egypt during a charitable event in Cairo, Egypt, on April 16, 2022. A charitable event was held here on Saturday by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, April 17 (Xinhua) -- More than 30 Chinese companies in Egypt have taken the chance of a Ramadan charity event in Cairo to donate 1 million Egyptian pounds (about 54,245 U.S. dollars) to help local families in need, said the organizers on Saturday.

Children show backpacks gotten at a charitable event held by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, in Cairo, Egypt, on April 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This year's event is the eighth of its kind since it was launched by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Egypt in 2015. Throughout the years, the donation of more than 10,000 Ramadan gift boxes has benefited over 40,000 impoverished families, according to the Chinese business network.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang told the event on Saturday that the Chinese people bear the traditional virtue of showing and reciprocating kindness, and the Chinese companies by taking initiative to extend help reflect a profound friendship of weal and woe between the two peoples.

Hanaa Ismail, head of the Egyptian Society for Integrated Development, thanked the Chinese side for organizing the event, noting that the donations will be distributed to the needy people in a timely manner.

