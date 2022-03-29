In pics: Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt

Xinhua) 09:45, March 29, 2022

Photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows the entrance to a desert camp site around Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt. Siwa Oasis, in Egypt's Western Desert, is a renowned tourist destination in Egypt for its natural landscapes, historical ruins and cultural traditions. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows a view of the ruins of Shali Fortress at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt. Siwa Oasis, in Egypt's Western Desert, is a renowned tourist destination in Egypt for its natural landscapes, historical ruins and cultural traditions. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photomontage taken on March 25, 2022 shows the star trails over the desert around Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt. Siwa Oasis, in Egypt's Western Desert, is a renowned tourist destination in Egypt for its natural landscapes, historical ruins and cultural traditions. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Tourists visit an old building complex around the Temple of Amun at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis, in Egypt's Western Desert, is a renowned tourist destination in Egypt for its natural landscapes, historical ruins and cultural traditions. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People visit the Mountain of the Dead at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis, in Egypt's Western Desert, is a renowned tourist destination in Egypt for its natural landscapes, historical ruins and cultural traditions. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

