Sunday, March 27, 2022

In pics: salt lake at Siwa Oasis in Egypt

(Xinhua) 08:41, March 27, 2022

A man floats on a salt lake at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis lies in Egypt's western desert, some 800 kilometers from Cairo. There are many natural salt lakes on which people can float naturally. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A child floats on a salt lake at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis lies in Egypt's western desert, some 800 kilometers from Cairo. There are many natural salt lakes on which people can float naturally. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A man floats on a salt lake at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis lies in Egypt's western desert, some 800 kilometers from Cairo. There are many natural salt lakes on which people can float naturally. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People enjoy themselves by a salt lake at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis lies in Egypt's western desert, some 800 kilometers from Cairo. There are many natural salt lakes on which people can float naturally. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photo shows a salt lake at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis lies in Egypt's western desert, some 800 kilometers from Cairo. There are many natural salt lakes on which people can float naturally. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A man floats on a salt lake at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis lies in Egypt's western desert, some 800 kilometers from Cairo. There are many natural salt lakes on which people can float naturally. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A man floats on a salt lake at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis lies in Egypt's western desert, some 800 kilometers from Cairo. There are many natural salt lakes on which people can float naturally. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

