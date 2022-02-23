People celebrate Sun Festival in Egypt's Aswan

Xinhua) 08:01, February 23, 2022

People perform to celebrate the Sun Festival at the Great Temple of Abu Simbel in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022. During the Sun Festival, crowds gather before sunrise to observe sunlight lightening the innermost sculptures including King Ramses II. The innermost sculptures remain in darkness inside the Great Temple of Abu Simbel throughout the year except on Feb. 22 and Oct. 22, when the sunlight showers on the sculptures to commemorate the king's coronation and birthday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows a ray of sunlight showering into the Great Temple of Abu Simbel during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt.

Tourists take photos of sculptures illuminated by a ray of sunlight at the Great Temple of Abu Simbel during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022.

The sculptures of the Great Temple of Abu Simbel are lit up during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022.

The sculptures of the Great Temple of Abu Simbel are lit up during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows a ray of sunlight showering into the Great Temple of Abu Simbel during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Tourists gather to visit the Great Temple of Abu Simbel during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022.

Tourists visit the Great Temple of Abu Simbel during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022.

Tourists take photos of sculptures illuminated by a ray of sunlight at the Great Temple of Abu Simbel during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Tourists take photos of sculptures illuminated by a ray of sunlight at the Great Temple of Abu Simbel during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows the lit-up interior of the Great Temple of Abu Simbel during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt.

