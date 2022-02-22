Philae temple complex in Egypt enters tourist season

Xinhua) 08:04, February 22, 2022

A tourist visits the Philae temple complex in Aswan, Egypt, on Feb. 21, 2022. The Philae temple complex, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Aswan, is entering tourist season. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Tourists visit the Philae temple complex in Aswan, Egypt, on Feb. 21, 2022. The Philae temple complex, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Aswan, is entering tourist season. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Tourists visit the Philae temple complex in Aswan, Egypt, on Feb. 21, 2022. The Philae temple complex, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Aswan, is entering tourist season. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Tourists visit the Philae temple complex in Aswan, Egypt, on Feb. 21, 2022. The Philae temple complex, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Aswan, is entering tourist season. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Tourists visit the Philae temple complex in Aswan, Egypt, on Feb. 21, 2022. The Philae temple complex, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Aswan, is entering tourist season. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)