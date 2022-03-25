Egypt's FM stresses peaceful settlement of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Xinhua) 08:23, March 25, 2022

CAIRO, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Thursday discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba the latest developments of Russia-Ukraine conflict and ongoing military escalations, Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement.

In a phone conversation, "Kuleba updated the Egyptian FM about the field and the humanitarian situation and the path of negotiations," the statement said.

Shoukry stressed the importance of working on preventing bloodshed and exerting all efforts that lead to calm and reaching a peaceful solution for the ongoing conflict.

"Egypt is very keen to settle the Russian-Ukrainian conflict peacefully," Shoukry said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)