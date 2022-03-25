NATO leaders' summit held in Brussels to discuss ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L, front) and U.S. President Joe Biden (R, front) attend a group photo session during an extraordinary NATO leaders' summit at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. An extraordinary NATO leaders' summit to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels of Belgium on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden during a group photo session of an extraordinary NATO leaders' summit at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. An extraordinary NATO leaders' summit to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels of Belgium on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (L) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a group photo session during an extraordinary NATO leaders' summit at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. An extraordinary NATO leaders' summit to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels of Belgium on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L, back), North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski (C) , Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic (R, back), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L, front) and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic (R, front) attend a group photo session during an extraordinary NATO leaders' summit at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. An extraordinary NATO leaders' summit to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels of Belgium on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Leaders pose for a group photo during a NATO extraordinary summit at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. An extraordinary NATO leaders' summit to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels of Belgium on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
French President Emmanuel Macron (1st L), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (2nd L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (3rd L) attend a group photo session during an extraordinary NATO leaders' summit at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. An extraordinary NATO leaders' summit to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels of Belgium on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
