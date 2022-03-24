Home>>
Ukraine sets up nine humanitarian corridors
(Xinhua) 09:10, March 24, 2022
KIEV, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine established nine humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, enabling civilians to leave the conflict-torn areas and the delivery of humanitarian aid, the presidential press service reported, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Humanitarian corridors were set up to evacuate civilians from three towns in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and four villages in the central Kiev region, Vereshchuk said at a media briefing.
Besides, people will be evacuated through the humanitarian routes from Mariupol city in the southeast and Rubizhne town in the east, Vereshchuk said.
