Putin, Bennett discuss Ukraine over phone

Xinhua) 08:34, March 24, 2022

MOSCOW, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday to discuss the Ukrainian situation.

Bennett voiced his assessments of the situation regarding Ukraine and the ongoing negotiation process between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, the Kremlin said in a brief statement.

Putin shared his views on the Moscow-Kiev peace talks and the development of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, it added.

Earlier in the day, Putin had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the same issue.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)