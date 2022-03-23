Volunteers help people from Ukraine at new transit shelter in Budapest

Xinhua) 09:25, March 23, 2022

Volunteers help people from Ukraine at a new transit shelter opened by the Defense Committee of Budapest at the Budapest Olympic Center in Budapest, Hungary on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A girl from Ukraine takes a rest with her dog at a new transit shelter opened by the Defense Committee of Budapest at the Budapest Olympic Center in Budapest, Hungary on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Volunteers take care of children from Ukraine at a new transit shelter opened by the Defense Committee of Budapest at the Budapest Olympic Center in Budapest, Hungary on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

