Volunteers help people from Ukraine at new transit shelter in Budapest
(Xinhua) 09:25, March 23, 2022
Volunteers help people from Ukraine at a new transit shelter opened by the Defense Committee of Budapest at the Budapest Olympic Center in Budapest, Hungary on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
A girl from Ukraine takes a rest with her dog at a new transit shelter opened by the Defense Committee of Budapest at the Budapest Olympic Center in Budapest, Hungary on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Volunteers take care of children from Ukraine at a new transit shelter opened by the Defense Committee of Budapest at the Budapest Olympic Center in Budapest, Hungary on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
