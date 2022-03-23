Home>>
Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine issue over phone
(Xinhua) 08:52, March 23, 2022
MOSCOW, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine.
"A thorough exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, including on the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, continued," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The phone conversation was held at the initiative of the French side, it added.
