Netherlands lends support to Turkey's mediation role in Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 08:46, March 23, 2022

ANKARA, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Turkey has been playing a "critical role" in mediation efforts to solve tensions in Ukraine, visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Rutte said his country supports the mediation role of Ankara between Kiev and Moscow.

Rutte visited Turkey on Tuesday ahead of an extraordinary NATO leaders' summit on Thursday, which will discuss the Ukraine crisis.

"Turkey, which is one of few countries that have open channels with both countries, is doing everything it can to bring about a solution and plays a critical role," he said at a joint press conference after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara.

Asked about Turkey does not impose sanctions against Russia, Rutte said, "Turkey applies UN sanctions.... We would like Turkey to implement all the sanctions, but we are pleased that Turkey is currently playing a diplomatic role."

The Dutch prime minister underlined that Ankara has political and military importance for NATO and is a crucial partner for the European Union.

"We have a common will to further develop our relations and dialogue on regional issues with our NATO ally, the Netherlands," Erdogan said.

Declaring that the trade volume with the Netherlands reached 11 billion U.S. dollars with an increase of nearly 30 percent last year, Erdogan said that the new target is 15 billion dollars at first and then they aim 20 billion dollars.

"The Netherlands is the country with the highest direct investment in Turkey with 27.5 billion dollars," the Turkish president said.

Responding to the claim that the mines drifted from the Odessa Bay are floating to Turkish territorial waters, Erdogan said, "This is currently being discussed. Our defense ministry is taking every precaution. Whatever is necessary will be done."

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)