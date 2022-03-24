Home>>
Putin, Scholz discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks over phone
(Xinhua) 08:45, March 24, 2022
MOSCOW, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday to discuss the Moscow-Kiev peace talks.
The leaders focused their attention on the problems of the ongoing negotiation process, the Kremlin said in a brief statement.
Putin outlined a number of considerations in the context of Russia's principled positions during the talks, it added.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Security Council fails to adopt resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine
- Slovenian consumer sentiment falls to 16-mth low amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Why is the EU wary of cutting off Russian energy?
- U.S. political scientist blames West for Ukraine crisis
- Volunteers help people from Ukraine at new transit shelter in Budapest
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.