Putin, Scholz discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks over phone

Xinhua) 08:45, March 24, 2022

MOSCOW, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday to discuss the Moscow-Kiev peace talks.

The leaders focused their attention on the problems of the ongoing negotiation process, the Kremlin said in a brief statement.

Putin outlined a number of considerations in the context of Russia's principled positions during the talks, it added.

