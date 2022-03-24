U.S. dislikes quick success in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Lavrov

Photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows a view of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha. (Belta news agency via Xinhua)

MOSCOW, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The United States would not like to see a rapid completion of the Moscow-Kiev peace talks but hopes that Russia is mired in prolonged hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"It is unprofitable for Americans that this (negotiation) process will be completed quickly. They want to continue to send weapons to Ukraine," Lavrov said during a meeting with students and teachers of Russia's MGIMO University.

"Apparently, they (Americans) want to keep us in a state of hostilities for as long as possible," he said.

Lavrov expressed concern over the delivery of MiG fighter jets and U.S. Stinger man-portable air defense systems to Ukraine, which will pose "an enormous threat, because they will surely spread all over Europe."

The foreign minister stressed that the United States has used sanctions on Russia as an instrument to maintain its dominance in the world.

"These sanctions are aimed at removing Russia as an obstacle on the way to building a unipolar world ... This is not about Ukraine. This is about the world order in which the United States wants to be the sole sovereign," he said.

