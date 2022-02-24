Tourists visit Great Temple of Abu Simbel in Egypt
Tourists visit the Great Temple of Abu Simbel in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022. Abu Simbel temple complex consists of two massive rock-cut temples in southern Egyptian Aswan. On Feb. 22 and Oct. 22, the rays of the sun would reach and illuminate the sculptures on the back wall. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Tourists visit the Small Temple of Abu Simbel in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022. Abu Simbel temple complex consists of two massive rock-cut temples in southern Egyptian Aswan. On Feb. 22 and Oct. 22, the rays of the sun would reach and illuminate the sculptures on the back wall. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
