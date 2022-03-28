Boys enjoy swimming in Cleopatra's Pool at Siwa Oasis in Egypt

Xinhua) 09:25, March 28, 2022

A boy dives into the Cleopatra's Pool at Siwa Oasis in Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Siwa Oasis lies in Egypt's western desert and there are some 2,000 natural hot springs in which locals love taking a bath. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

