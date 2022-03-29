Egypt counts on France to secure wheat supplies amid Ukrainian crisis: PM
CAIRO, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday that Egypt counts on "its strategic relations with France" to secure some supplies of basic commodities like wheat, in case the Ukrainian crisis continues for a long time.
Madbouly's remarks came during his meeting with visiting French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in Cairo, according to a government statement.
"Egypt and France share the same visions and concerns about the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis," said the Egyptian prime minister, noting the longer the crisis continues, the more dire consequences it will have on the global economy.
For his part, Le Maire affirmed his country's full support for Egypt during the economic crisis the world is facing, especially with regard to the global commodity market.
He said France produces about 35 million tonnes of wheat annually and exports about half of them, highlighting France's readiness to cooperate with Egypt in this field.
Earlier in the day, Le Maire held talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, discussing means of furthering economic cooperation between the two countries.
During the meeting, the Egyptian president highlighted "the strategic relations between Egypt and France," according to the Egyptian presidency.
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- U.S. urged to avoid undermining China's legitimate interests when handling Ukraine issue, relations with Russia
- Ukraine looks for peace at fresh talks with Russia: Zelensky
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: New talks to be held in Turkey, forest fires break out near Chernobyl
- Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives
- Ukraine ready to exchange prisoners with Russia: Zelensky
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.