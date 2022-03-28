We Are China

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives

Xinhua) 10:28, March 28, 2022

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, on Monday morning.

Prior to Monday, 19 temporary flights have taken Chinese nationals home safely from Ukraine.

