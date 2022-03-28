Home>>
Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives
(Xinhua) 10:28, March 28, 2022
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, on Monday morning.
Prior to Monday, 19 temporary flights have taken Chinese nationals home safely from Ukraine.
