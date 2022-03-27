Home>>
Mayor says Ukraine's western city of Lviv under attack
(Xinhua) 08:09, March 27, 2022
KIEV, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's western city of Lviv came under attack on Saturday, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi confirmed that there were three explosions in the city.
The powerful explosions occurred on the city's eastern outskirts, Kozytskyi wrote on Facebook, urging people to stay calm.
One of the attacks possibly hit a local oil storage facility, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing reports from social media.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Biden meets Ukraine's foreign, defense ministers in Poland
- Bulgarian president says not to allow involvement in conflict in Ukraine
- At least 5 injured in missile attacks in Ukraine's western city of Lviv
- Ukraine insists on security guarantees at peace talks with Russia: negotiator
- Warmongering U.S. responsible for instigating Russia-Ukraine conflict
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.