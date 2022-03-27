Bulgarian president says not to allow involvement in conflict in Ukraine
SOFIA, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said here on Saturday that he would not allow his country to be involved in the conflict in Ukraine, according to a press release by his press office.
"As head of state, I will not allow Bulgaria to be involved in this conflict," Radev said while answering a question about Bulgaria's decision, along with Hungary, of not to send weapons to Ukraine.
He was elected to defend the security of Bulgarians and peace in Bulgaria, Radev said.
"The price of war is paid by the citizens, not the television preachers," Radev said.
"My concern is the people," he added.
According to Bulgarian Constitution, the president is the Supreme Commander in Chief of the country's Armed Forces.
Last November, Radev was elected for the second consecutive five-year term.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told a joint press conference after talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin last week that they have not discussed any military assistance to Ukraine.
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Warmongering U.S. responsible for instigating Russia-Ukraine conflict
- U.S. takes the front seat in smearing China over Ukraine. It's not helpful
- Fund run by Biden's son involved in financing biolabs in Ukraine: Russian Defense Ministry
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN General Assembly adopts resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine
- China, U.S. need to cooperate on Russia-Ukraine conflict despite differences: Chinese diplomat
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.