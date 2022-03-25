Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN General Assembly adopts resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues on Friday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution. Following are the latest developments of the situation:

UN member states on Thursday adopted a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The resolution received 140 votes in favor and five votes against, while 38 countries abstained.

The text strongly encourages the continued negotiations between all parties, and again urges the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means in accordance with international law."

Ukraine set up seven humanitarian corridors on Thursday to evacuate civilians, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

At a media briefing, Vereshchuk said 45 buses are set to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol in Donetsk, adding that the evacuation will continue in towns and villages in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the central Kiev region.

A Chinese military spokesperson Thursday denounced the claim that China had prior knowledge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine as disinformation.

The spread of such disinformation by the United States is intended to shirk responsibility and smear China, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.

"We believe that to resolve the current crisis, we must uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and respect and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," said Wu.

It is crucial to adhere to the principle of indivisible security and accommodate the legitimate security concerns of the parties involved, Wu added.

The U.S. Department of Defense was directly involved in developing biological weapon components in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Documents received from Ukrainian employees working at the laboratories were studied by Russian experts and have shown that Ukrainian biological projects were directly developed and approved by the Pentagon, the ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing.

