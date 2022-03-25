Ukraine sets up 7 humanitarian corridors

Xinhua) 08:35, March 25, 2022

KIEV, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine set up seven humanitarian corridors on Thursday to evacuate civilians, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

At a media briefing, Vereshchuk said 45 buses are set to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol in Donetsk, adding that the evacuation will continue in towns and villages in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the central Kiev region.

On Wednesday, Ukraine established nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the above-mentioned two regions.

