Ukraine, Russia conduct first prisoner swap
(Xinhua) 08:14, March 25, 2022
KIEV, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine and Russia conducted the first prisoner swap since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Thursday.
Ten Ukrainian prisoners-of-war held by the Russian military were released in exchange for ten Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces, Vereshchuk said on Facebook.
Besides, Ukraine handed over 11 civilian Russian sailors, who were rescued from a sunken ship near Odesa to Russia in exchange for 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors, Vereshchuk said.
