China denounces U.S.'s "prior knowledge" claim of Russian military operation in Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:09, March 25, 2022

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson Thursday denounced the claim that China had prior knowledge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine as disinformation.

The spread of such disinformation by the United States is intended to shirk responsibility and smear China, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.

"We believe that to resolve the current crisis, we must uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and respect and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," said Wu.

It is crucial to adhere to the principle of indivisible security and accommodate the legitimate security concerns of the parties involved, Wu added.

He stressed the need to settle disputes by peaceful means through dialogue and negotiation, and keep in mind the long-term peace and stability of the region and put in place a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture.

"What China has done is in stark contrast to that of the United States, which has created and shifted crisis to others, and reaped gains from it," Wu said.

