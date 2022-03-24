China firmly opposes unreasonable U.S. suppression of Chinese companies

Xinhua) 13:55, March 24, 2022

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the United States' generalization of the concept of national security and its abuse of state power to unreasonably suppress Chinese enterprises in the absence of facts, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry made the statement after China's Pacific Networks Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, on Wednesday formally received an order from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) which revoked its authorization for the two companies to provide telecom services in the United States.

The move seriously damaged the U.S. business environment and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and global consumers, including U.S. users, it said.

Pacific Networks Corp. and ComNet (USA) LLC have been operating in the United States for years. They have always abided by U.S. laws, regulations and regulatory requirements, and provided high-quality services to many users in the United States in accordance with commercial principles, the ministry said.

The ministry urged the FCC to withdraw its unfair decision and stop the wrongful practice of generalizing the concept of national security and politicizing economic issues, as well as provide a fair, just and nondiscriminatory environment for Chinese companies that invest and operate in the United States.

China will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, it said.

