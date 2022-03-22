Netizens call out 'rude' CBS news host for heckling Chinese envoy

(CGTN) 08:23, March 22, 2022

Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang appeared on CBS News program "Face the Nation" hosted by the channel's news anchor Margaret Brennan, to put out Beijing's position on Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Photo/CGTN Graphics)

An American TV news host's repeated heckling of a Chinese envoy during a televised interview is being denounced by netizens, who have called out the media person for her visible bias against the Chinese guest.

Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang appeared on CBS News program "Face the Nation" hosted by the channel's news anchor Margaret Brennan, to put out Beijing's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Short clips of the nine-minute interview, that was aired on Sunday by the American news broadcaster, have now gone viral on social media, showing a hostile Brennan repeatedly interrupting Qin with netizens criticizing the anchor for "rude" and "unprofessional" behavior.

Qin was "interrupted 23 times by this U.S. hostess, in 9 minutes! Seriously, Americans should learn what is politeness, respect and well-educated. They look very impolite, rude and ill-bred," tweeted ShanghaiPanda (@thinking_panda).

A screenshot of ShanghaiPanda's tweet. /@thinking_panda

ShanghaiPanda's tweet included a short clip of the interview compiling all Brennan's 23 interruptions with Chinese subtitles that has gone viral on Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok).

CGTN analyst Shen Shiwei tweeted a comparison of Brennan's "Face the Nation" interviews with American and Ukrainian officials on the same day to reveal that the anchor didn't interrupt those guests a single time.

A screenshot of Shen Shiwei's tweet. /@shen_shiwei

"Absolutely disrespectful. She was not interested to learn anything from the interview. She had a political agenda to fulfil. Understanding China's position is NOT allowed on mainstream US media," argued Twitter user CryptoMoon (@moondance0602). "In a free country we are only free to hear one tune: THE DRUMS OF WAR."

"Who is this smug &badtameez (Urdu word for rude) anchor," questioned New Jersey-based journalist Sameera Khan tagging another clip of the video.

A screenshot of Sameera Khan's tweet /Twitter @SameeraKhan

"Kudos to @AmbQinGang for remaining polite ¬ blowing up at this smug &obnoxious anchor," she added in a subsequent tweet praising the Chinese ambassador's calm responses to Brennan's provocative interruptions.

This "seemed more like a prosecution than an interview," Khan opined.

A screenshot of Sameera Khan's tweet tagged with Hermela Aregawi's tweet. /@SameeraKhan and @HermelaTV

Another journalist, Hermela Aregawi, called out the double standards of the American media. "If the anchor had the same attitude &approach but her perspective didn't line up with U.S. govt's take, MSM (main stream media) would say she's being biased. But since she's 'in line', she's being a 'tough journalist'," she contended.

"At least let the guest finish his thought… So cringey." the Los Angeles-based scribe added.

The episode is an illustration of how a large section of the American and Western media uses different yardsticks, bordering on hostility and aggression, while approaching individuals and news stories from China, and even Russia, vis-a-vis their counterparts elsewhere.

In the "Face the Nation" interview, Qin statedthat China is part of the solution and not part of the problem in the conflict.

"What China is doing is sending foods, medicine, sleeping bags and baby formula, not weapons and ammunition to any party," he told the host, rejecting claims of China providing military assistance to Russia as disinformation.

"We are against wars, as I said, we will do everything to de-escalate the crisis," he said.

The Chinese envoy also said that China's relationship with Russia is not a liability but an asset in the international efforts to solve the crisis in a peaceful way.

