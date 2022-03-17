China urges U.S. not to undermine China's legitimate interests

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the U.S. side not to undermine China's legitimate rights and interests in any form.

If the U.S. insists on going its own way, China will definitely take strong countermeasures, said spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a regular press briefing when answering a query on the Ukraine issue.

Taking remarks of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki as an example, Zhao said that Psaki said China will face significant consequences if China supports Russia's " invasion." She also said that China and Russia "only make up 15 to 20 percent of the world's economy. The G7 countries make up more than 50 percent. So there are a range of tools at our disposal in coordination with our European partners should we need to use them."

Such remarks by the U.S. reflected thinly-veiled bullying and intimidation and exposed the ingrained Cold War zero-sum mentality and bloc confrontation, said Zhao, adding that they represented another product of the U.S. philosophy of doing things "from a position of strength."

In terms of the Ukrainian issue, Zhao said that China has been independently making its judgment and expounding on its proposition based on the merits of the matter in an objective and just manner.

He added that China has been calling for dialogue and negotiation, working for deescalation of the situation and putting forward China's initiative to resolve the current crisis.

"Any disinformation that dismisses China's efforts, misrepresents China's intention and slings mud on China with lies is irresponsible and unethical," Zhao said.

Sanctions are never effective means to resolve problems, Zhao stressed, adding that China opposes all forms of unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" by the U.S., and will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.

Wielding the baton of sanctions while seeking China's support and cooperation simply won't work, said Zhao, stressing that the Chinese side urges the U.S. not to undermine China's legitimate rights and interests in any form. If the U.S. insists on going its own way, China will definitely take strong countermeasures.

