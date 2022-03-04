Pompeo's lunatic remarks "will lead nowhere": spokesperson

Xinhua) 20:15, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's lunatic remarks regarding China's Taiwan region will lead nowhere, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Pompeo's recent speech, in which he said the United States should take immediate steps to offer Taiwan diplomatic recognition.

Pompeo is a former politician with bankrupt credibility, Wang said, noting that his lunatic remarks will lead nowhere.

