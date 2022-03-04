Commentary: DPP's latest farce to court Washington

Xinhua) 08:50, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority staged a well-calculated performance to court foreign support for its "Taiwan independence" goal during the recent visits of a handful of former U.S. officials.

This latest farce is another example of how Washington's intention to use Taiwan to contain China aligns with the DPP's attempts to seek U.S. support for its "independence" agenda, and it is proof of how the DPP authority would betray the well-being of Taiwan people for its own interests.

Fully aware of the sensitivity of the Taiwan question in China-U.S. relations, anti-China forces in the United States, both in the ruling and opposition parties, have treated Taiwan as a pawn to lure votes in domestic elections and achieve monetary gains from arms deals.

On public occasions, the U.S. side has always pledged its support for the one-China principle. The White House and the U.S. Department of State have repeatedly pledged such support. Even former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not openly support "Taiwan independence" while in office.

U.S. politicians understand that undermining the one-China principle will shake the foundation of China-U.S. relations, which is not in the best interests of the U.S. No matter how supportive their gestures seem to the DPP, Washington has been testing the boundaries rather than making concrete moves.

However, Taiwan politicians advocating for "Taiwan independence" will not miss the opportunity to promote propaganda. The leader of Taiwan's authority has declared that "Taiwan-U.S. ties are as solid as a rock," and even presented a special medal to Mike Pompeo.

Still, the truth has always been there. Whoever the United States sends to Taiwan to show its so-called firm support, and however the DPP authority brags about "Taiwan-U.S. friendship," the fact that the United States regards Taiwan as a pawn in its political agenda will not change.

Fortunately, the people of Taiwan are not easily deceived. On social media platforms, locals have hit back at the United States for "selling weapons, war and death," and asked, "Haven't you messed up the world enough?"

The United Daily News said in an editorial that two U.S. politicians with different political agendas had made respective visits to Taiwan, for their own interests and calculations, and that they are "locking horns with each other" rather than supporting Taiwan.

However different are the hidden intentions of U.S. or Taiwan politicians, they share something in common -- they do not care about the security, interests and well-being of the approximately 23 million residents of Taiwan.

It is the DPP authority that is making itself the willing tool of anti-China forces in the United States and other countries in the West, instigating anti-China activities and undermining ties across the Taiwan Strait.

To that end, the DPP authority will not hesitate to plunge the people of Taiwan into a disaster.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)