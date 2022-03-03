Attempts to challenge one-China principle doomed to fail: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:49, March 03, 2022

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The attempts of "Taiwan independence" separatists colluding with external forces to challenge the one-China principle are doomed to fail, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding UN Resolution 2758, which was again targeted by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to challenge the one-China principle on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the issuance of the Shanghai Communique.

By turning a blind eye to the international law and basic norms governing international relations, the DPP authority aims to negate by any means possible the fact that Taiwan is part of China, seeking to excuse their advocacy of "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.

Although the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have yet to be reunified, the sovereignty and territory of China have never been severed and the fact that the mainland and Taiwan belong to one and the same China has never changed, she added.

